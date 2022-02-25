Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Huggs Hits Recruiting Trail, Discusses Postseason Possibilities, Freshmen + More

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with Texas.

RE What he worked on with the team since Wednesday

"Nothing. I went out and recruited."

RE What he is looking for in recruiting

"Everything. Malik [Curry] has been really good for us. We're losing a bunch of inside guys, so really just off the top of my head Isaiah [Cottrell] would be the only big returning. So obviously, we need to go get some bigs."

RE Kedrian Johnson injury update

"He's hurting, but he's been hurting for a long time. When you're that skinny and boney and don't have much pads when you continually run into back screens and flare screens and on the ball screens...the one the ball screens are what gets him. He's sore. He's really sore. He can hardly walk."

Read More

RE Development of the freshmen

"They're going to be good. They're really going to be good. I mean, in some instances, they may be better on the floor than some of the older guys in certain things. It's an experience thing and you can't get experience if you don't get any time and seemingly it's harder to win if you're giving too much time to somebody that doesn't have any experience. We try to do the best we can with it. We've got a heck of a freshman class. I think those two guys are very good. I think James [Okonkwo] is really going to shock some people. Jamel [King] really shoots the ball and he's got length for a perimeter guy. They've got the rest of the year and the whole summer to keep getting better. I think they are a great start to fixing this."

RE Thoughts on playing in other tournaments such as NIT, CBI

"I mean, I'd play all summer if we could. I think that's how you get better. That's why they call rookies, rookies. They've never experienced it. Now, the reality of it is we've got older guys, but they've never played or older guys that played at a much lower level where there's a couple hundred people in the gym. It's been different for them. If we do what we did the other night, I mean we've got a chance to beat anybody."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17615937_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Quick Hits: Huggs Hits Recruiting Trail, Discusses Postseason Possibilities, Freshmen + More

By Schuyler Callihan
55 seconds ago
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

By Christopher Hall
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17727162_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Gives Injury Update on Kedrian Johnson

By Schuyler Callihan
11 minutes ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (2) intercepts a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Daryl Porter Jr. Finds New Home

By Christopher Hall
16 hours ago
WVU football helmet
Mountaineers in the Pros

Multiple Mountaineers Selected in the USFL Draft

By Christopher Hall
19 hours ago
USATSI_17755162_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Breaks Down Late Collapse at ISU, 'We Have Guys Who Have Their Own Agendas'

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 24, 2022
Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger greets West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins before the game at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Iowa State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) defends West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Curry Iowa State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Feb 23, 2022