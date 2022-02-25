Quick Hits: Huggs Hits Recruiting Trail, Discusses Postseason Possibilities, Freshmen + More

RE What he worked on with the team since Wednesday

"Nothing. I went out and recruited."

RE What he is looking for in recruiting

"Everything. Malik [Curry] has been really good for us. We're losing a bunch of inside guys, so really just off the top of my head Isaiah [Cottrell] would be the only big returning. So obviously, we need to go get some bigs."



RE Kedrian Johnson injury update

"He's hurting, but he's been hurting for a long time. When you're that skinny and boney and don't have much pads when you continually run into back screens and flare screens and on the ball screens...the one the ball screens are what gets him. He's sore. He's really sore. He can hardly walk."

RE Development of the freshmen

"They're going to be good. They're really going to be good. I mean, in some instances, they may be better on the floor than some of the older guys in certain things. It's an experience thing and you can't get experience if you don't get any time and seemingly it's harder to win if you're giving too much time to somebody that doesn't have any experience. We try to do the best we can with it. We've got a heck of a freshman class. I think those two guys are very good. I think James [Okonkwo] is really going to shock some people. Jamel [King] really shoots the ball and he's got length for a perimeter guy. They've got the rest of the year and the whole summer to keep getting better. I think they are a great start to fixing this."

RE Thoughts on playing in other tournaments such as NIT, CBI

"I mean, I'd play all summer if we could. I think that's how you get better. That's why they call rookies, rookies. They've never experienced it. Now, the reality of it is we've got older guys, but they've never played or older guys that played at a much lower level where there's a couple hundred people in the gym. It's been different for them. If we do what we did the other night, I mean we've got a chance to beat anybody."

