REPORT: West Virginia Scheduling Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage Arena
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program will meet Ohio State on Dec. 13 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Arena, per college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.
The game against Ohio State marks the fourth nonconference matchup added to the 2025-26 schedule. The Mountaineers will take on Pitt Nov. 13 inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is also featured in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and will either be paired against Clemson, Georgia or Xavier in the opening game on Nov. 21 and the winner or loser of the three schools on Nov. 23.
Ohio State leads the all-time series 10-8. However, West Virginia’s eight wins against the Buckeyes have come in the last 10 meetings.
The two programs split the last two contests at Rocket Mortgage Arena.
Ohio State finished the 2024-25 season 17-15 while West Virginia went 19-13 with both schools missing the NCAA tournament.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Win Total for the 2025 Season Forecasts Rough Year One for Rich Rod
ESPN Predicts Who Will Be West Virginia's Top Three Transfers in 2025
Former West Virginia WR Hudson Clement Named a Top Newcomer by ESPN