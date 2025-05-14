Former West Virginia WR Hudson Clement Named a Top Newcomer by ESPN
When Neal Brown was dismissed from his duties as the head coach at West Virginia, you knew there would be a flurry of players hitting the transfer portal. There were a handful, however, who most assumed would stay put.
The biggest surprise to leave WVU? Wide receiver Hudson Clement, who landed at Illinois.
ESPN college football analysts Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker recently named Clement among the top transfers in football.
"Clement will end the season as Illinois' most productive receiver and the top target for Altmyer. His upside is extremely high and he's an experienced Power 4 veteran. Clement showed flashes this spring and has a mix of Bryant's and Franklin's traits. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has a nice frame and a savvy feel for navigating zone coverage and finding the soft spots in the second and third levels of the defense. Clement is a very reliable downfield target with excellent hands and body control. His leadership experience in the wide receiver room will be just as important as his play on the field."
The former walk-on and Martinsburg, WV, product developed into one of the most reliable receivers on the roster and was setting up for a big junior campaign. The reasoning behind his decision to leave WVU is unknown, but his performance in the bowl game against Memphis likely opened the door for other schools around college football to come knocking, knowing the Mountaineers were going through a coaching change.
In that bowl game, he produced his best performance of the season by reeling in 11 receptions for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which went for 33 yards. Clement was a triple crown winner last season, leading WVU in all three of the main receiving categories - receptions (51), receiving yards (741), and touchdowns (5).
