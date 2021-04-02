Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

REPORT: WVU Pursuing DePaul Transfer

Could the Mountaineers add another big man to the fold?
Author:
Publish date:

Following the departures of Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr., West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is in search of veteran talent in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers appear to be interested in several players already and now, have reached out to Pauly Paulicap (6'8", 225 lbs) who announced his transfer from DePaul just a few days ago.

According to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, West Virginia spoke with Paulicap on the phone Thursday afternoon and will be hopping on a Zoom call with him today (Friday). 

After spending three years at Manhattan, Paulicap became a grad transfer and moved on to DePaul. As a sophomore at Manhattan, Paulicap was named MAAC Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 2.5 blocks per game. In his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor.

He would have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-04-02 at 9.05.46 AM
Basketball

REPORT: WVU Pursuing DePaul Transfer

Mikey Kluska - WVU Baseball
Baseball

Kluska's Three Run HR Lifts Mountaineers Over No. 16 Oklahoma State

WVU Basketball
Mountaineers in the Pros

Nathan Adrian Returning to Best Virginia

Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Jordan McCabe Lands With New School

Coach Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Press Conference 4/1

USATSI_15015969_168388579_lowres
Football

Breakdown of What WVU Has Lost & Gained Through the Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-03-27 at 12.08.28 PM
Recruiting

2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

USATSI_14065616
Baseball

Catching Up With David Carpenter: WVU Baseball Off To Solid Start