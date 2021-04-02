REPORT: WVU Pursuing DePaul Transfer

Could the Mountaineers add another big man to the fold?

Following the departures of Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr., West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is in search of veteran talent in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers appear to be interested in several players already and now, have reached out to Pauly Paulicap (6'8", 225 lbs) who announced his transfer from DePaul just a few days ago.

According to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, West Virginia spoke with Paulicap on the phone Thursday afternoon and will be hopping on a Zoom call with him today (Friday).

After spending three years at Manhattan, Paulicap became a grad transfer and moved on to DePaul. As a sophomore at Manhattan, Paulicap was named MAAC Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 2.5 blocks per game. In his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor.

He would have one year of eligibility remaining.

