Honor Huff Seeking Fifth Year of Eligibility, Files Complaint Against the NCAA

West Virginia is a month away from the start of the 2026-27 season, and they are not entirely sure what their roster will look like. Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan were granted a preliminary injunction by the courts for a fifth year of eligibility, but the NCAA is appealing the decision.

Over the weekend, we learned that former West Virginia guard Honor Huff has now filed a complaint against the NCAA, seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

Huff played his freshman year at VMI and then transferred to Chattanooga to follow his head coach, Dan Earl, but was required to sit out due to transferring within the conference. So yes, Huff was in college for five years, but was only able to play four seasons.

Complaint filed

"Plaintiff Honor Huff (“Plaintiff”), by counsel, brings this action and seeks temporary, preliminary, permanent, and declaratory relief prohibiting Defendant National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) from enforcing arbitrary and capricious decisions, breaching its contracts with its member institutions, and preventing him from participating in college sports.



"In recent months, courts across the United States have repeatedly granted injunctive relief

to student-athletes challenging NCAA eligibility restrictions that would prevent them from

obtaining an additional season of Division I competition."

There's just one problem for WVU...

WVU Athletics Communications

Getting Huff back would be great for this team, supplying them with even more offensive firepower and depth. The problem? They have a full roster at the moment. If Huff were to be given the green light, Ross Hodge would have to give someone the boot, which would almost certainly have to be one of the three "walk-on" players on the roster — Jelani McKoy, MJ Feenane, or Max Olejasz. McKoy is a Bella Vista Prep product, meaning he was teammates with Miles Sadler, Aliou Dioum, and Amadou Seini, so I'm thinking it's probably a good idea to keep McKoy around.

Huff would absolutely make a difference, but logistically, it's not as easy as welcoming him back with open arms. A tough conversation would have to take place with someone on the roste, and oh yeah, the money aspect of it, too.

This is going to be an interesting situation to watch unfold in the coming weeks, just like the Lorient/Buchanan case.

The Mountaineers will play their first exhibition game on October 18th in College Park, MD, against the Maryland Terrapins. On the 23rd, they will play at Glenville State, and round out preseason play with a date against Wheeling at home, on the 28th.