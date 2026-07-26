One More Year? Projecting WVU's Depth Chart if Brenen Lorient Returns

West Virginia still has one roster spot available for the 2026-27 men's basketball season, and Brenen Lorient has yet to sign a pro deal in the United States or overseas. Could this mean he is considering a pursuit of an extra year of eligibility?

Possibly. The NCAA went to a new age-based eligibility model, which gives student-athletes five years to play five. Those who exhausted their eligibility under the previous rules in 2025-26 are not getting a fifth year, however.

Earlier this month, an Ohio judge issued a temporary injunction, giving 15 players the opportunity to play another year. We haven't heard word if Lorient will take this route as well, but if he does and is ultimately allowed to play, it could give WVU incredible depth across the board.

Here is what I believe WVU's depth chart would look like if Lorient returns for another year.

PG: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins

Even if Jenkins is fully healthy and ready to go by the start of the season, I would give the PG2 edge to the Florida State transfer, Martin Somerville. He brings more to the table offensively and can still guard at a high level.

SG: Finley Bizjack, Keonte Greybear, MJ Feenane

I'm not sure we will see much of the freshman Greybear this season, but it's a little too early to tell. If he isn't a part of the regular rotation, you can expect to see Joson Sanon or Somerville here as well. Bizjack will eat up a ton of minutes, much like he did last season at Butler (34 mpg).

SF: Joson Sanon, Seydou Traore, Evans Barning Jr., Max Olejasz

The three and four spots are where it gets really interesting for Ross Hodge because he has four guys who can play these two spots, maybe even five if you count Bizjack occasionally moving to the three. Seydou Traore coming off the bench says a lot about this team's depth in this scenario. He is a high-level defender who needs to be on the floor a bunch. Regardless of whether he is starting or not, you will see him log a boatload of minutes.

PF: Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan

Same thing here. If Lorient returns, Buchanan being a backup shows incredible depth. Buchanan also has his own eligibility issue to resolve, waiting on a waiver from the NCAA. Seydou Traore and Aliou Dioum are capable of playing here too. If Lorient is a part of the equation, though, he is absolutely starting. His ability to handle the rock and get to the rim while also being able to shoot it from range is the one thing that is missing from this roster.

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, Aliou Dioum

This may be the deepest center group in terms of potential that West Virginia has had in recent memory. All three have a chance to develop into high-level Big 12 players, and I wouldn't be shocked if at least two of them turn into draft picks at some point. A ton of size, length, and athleticism with this group — all of which they lacked at center a year ago, along with depth.