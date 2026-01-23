Ross Hodge: “We Really Do Have One of the Best Fanbases in the Country”

As the final seconds expired Wednesday night, echoes of “Let’s go Mountaineers!” rang through Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, as West Virginia secured its first road win of the season with a 75–63 victory over Arizona State.

The familiar chant did not go unnoticed by announcers Pete Sousa and Matt Muehlebach, who marveled at the presence of West Virginia fans so far from home. While some may have traveled across the country to cheer on the Mountaineers, the noise was also fueled by alumni and transplanted West Virginians living throughout Arizona and the surrounding region.

Regardless of origin, Mountaineer fans continue to show up whenever West Virginia comes to town and are widely recognized for their passion and loyalty. Their presence was impossible to ignore, drawing attention not only on the broadcast but also from local media, who asked about the crowd support following the game.

“It was awesome,” West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge said. “We really do have one of the best fanbases in the country, if not the best fanbase in the country. They’re passionate – they care so much. There’s 1.8 million people in the state. No pro sport teams.”

Hodge went on to provide further perspective, explaining that he grew up in Dallas, where professional sports teams and multiple universities compete for attention, before contrasting that environment with the unique culture surrounding West Virginia athletics.

“In West Virginia, you have West Virginia,” he continued. They say it a lot there, ‘there is always a West Virginia connection,’ and I’m always amazed whether I’m going through airports or whatever, how many people you run into that were West Virginia alums, or had a brother or had an uncle, so to see them out here and feeling their presence and help was awesome.”

West Virginia will look for that same energy Saturday afternoon as the Mountaineers remain in enemy territory to face the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. EST, with the game broadcast nationally on CBS.

