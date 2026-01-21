WVU Honors Basketball Alumni, Connects Past and Present in Win Over Colorado

The West Virginia University men’s basketball program took time over the weekend to celebrate its roots, welcoming back dozens of former Mountaineers for a reunion that spanned from Friday evening through Saturday night in Morgantown, capping it with a 72-61 win over Colorado.

Former players were hosted by the athletic department throughout the weekend, culminating in a halftime recognition where alumni were introduced one by one as they walked the renowned carpet to center court, drawing applause from the WVU Coliseum crowd.

Head coach Ross Hodge emphasized the importance of honoring those who built the program long before the current roster ever took the floor.

“Obviously, I want to win every basketball game, but to have so many former players back in town. I think it was like 40–45, and WVU Varsity Club Director (Kevin Johnston) KJ did such an incredible job hosting that there was a social last night. They were at a shoot around today. They had pre-game lunch with us this afternoon, and again, to see their pride that they have in this place, and to hear their stories last night.”

Hodge recalled one moment in particular that stood out during the reunion, highlighting just how deep the Mountaineer basketball bond runs across generations.

“Then, one of the coolest things, and I don't remember the exact year, I wish I did, but it was a long time ago. I think maybe ’59 or ’69, but there was a set of teammates that saw each other last night, but had not seen each other since they played together, and to kind of be a part of that reunion, it was special.”

The weekend wasn’t just about reflection—it was also about connecting the past with the present. Hodge said the team wanted to honor former players not only through ceremony, but through effort on the court.

“We wanted to honor those guys with the way that we played, and again, just reward so many of the people that make this place special that came way before me. I'm just a momentary caretaker, and this is everybody else's program.”

In an era often described as transactional, Hodge stressed that preserving program identity and relationships remains central to his approach—especially for players who may only spend a short time in Morgantown.

“I think it's everything, honestly. I've said this before, it's easy to label college athletics in this time period as it's strictly transactional, and these guys don't care, and it's in and out. I'm here to win games, but I think that's also a big part of my purpose in being here is… still bridging the gap from the past to the present where they feel, even in a short amount of time, that this is their home.”

That mindset, Hodge said, applies whether players spend one season or several wearing the Old Gold and Blue.

“Senior guard) Honor Huff or (senior guard) Treysen (Eaglestaff), they're only going to be here for a year, but it's still educating and being very intentional… It’s super important to me, and a lot of people worked hard to make that happen and pull it off. KJ, being the big one, and just really appreciative of that.”

For Hodge, the weekend served as a reminder that while wins and losses matter, the foundation of West Virginia basketball is built on shared history, pride, and a sense of belonging that extends far beyond any single season.

