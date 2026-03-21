Score Predictions for No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (OH)

It's finally here. After three long decades of waiting for another opportunity to host an NCAA Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers will do battle with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks inside Hope Coliseum on Saturday night.

Here is how we see this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Miami (OH) 41

Amber Tretter (6'1") is the player to watch for the RedHawks. She was named the MAC Player of the Year after averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and north of 36% from three-point territory. If West Virginia can neutralize her, which I believe they can, they'll be able to win this game going away.

Miami has several capable scorers, but this will undoubtedly be the best defensive team they've faced all season, and they're going to need Tretter to bring her A game for them to even have a chance.

If you're someone who likes an up-and-down offensive affair, this is probably not the game for you. While Miami is a strong offensive team, they pride themselves on their defense, just like West Virginia. This may feel like a bit of a rock fight at first, but once West Virginia settles in and knocks down some shots, they should be able to lean on their defense and cruise to a first-round victory, likely setting up a second-round date with Kentucky.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 70, Miami (OH) 50

I think the Mountaineers take care of business in front of what could be a record crowd at Hope Coliseum. Miami of Ohio is making just its second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history after winning the MAC, but finds itself in a tough draw against WVU.

WVU outmatches the RedHawks defensively, which is impressive given the fact that the RedHawks are more of a defensive team. The RedHawks have four starters who average ten or more points per game, showing they have players who are capable of scoring when they need to. However, they have not played a defense quite like West Virginia yet this season. WVU has just as many players who average over ten or more and have proven they can score in bunches against tough Big 12 competition.

The Mountaineers should be able to cruise to what will likely be a round of 32 matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats for a chance to reach the program's first Sweet 16 under Coach Kellogg.