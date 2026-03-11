Score Predictions for No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 BYU

The WVU women set the tone last week by winning the Big 12 Conference tournament, and now, it's the men's turn to make a run. Can they advance to the quarterfinals against Houston? Or will they lose to BYU tonight and be a one-and-done?

Here is how we see this one going down.

Schuyler Callihan: BYU 77, West Virginia 71

West Virginia should be able to get some good looks in this game, so it's really going to come down to them converting consistently for forty minutes. BYU's defense has been brutal over the last baker's dozen, allowing north of 84 points per game, even giving up 79 to a poor WVU offense 11 days ago.

That being said, I don't have confidence in the Mountaineers' offense keeping pace. I know it seems like forever ago because of how poorly West Virginia has started games, but remember way back in November and December when second half starts were the issue? That seems primed to happen in this game for WVU, especially against a strong second half team in BYU. After being frustrated in the first half in Morgantown a couple of weeks ago, the Cougars posted a 45-point second half. They are sixth nationally in second half margin at +8.2.

AJ Dybantsa has another monstrous night and carries BYU to the quarters.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 84, BYU 83

It’s been five years since West Virginia has advanced in the Big 12 Championship, and the matchup against BYU looks daunting after the Cougars got back in the win column in the home finale with a win over a top-ten Texas Tech team and beat Kansas State in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Mountaineers ended on a high note, knocking off UCF in their home finale, but lost at Kansas State the game prior – a microcosm of West Virginia’s up-and-down season.

West Virginia beat BYU less than two weeks ago, but the Cougars are undoubtedly looking for revenge and are looking for a better seed in the NCAA tournament after losing four of the six final regular season games.

One of my favorite Bob Huggins quotes, after explaining multiple losses, “We didn’t make shots.” WVU head coach Ross Hodge echoed those same sentiments the last couple of weeks, and it’s that simple. The Mountaineers get plenty of good looks, and they hit them against BYU previously, and that’s what it will take again.

Seven different Mountaineers led the team in scoring this season, so there are plenty of options, and if they all find a rhythm together, this team could do some damage. Since this team beat Cincinnati and UCF twice, why not BYU? West Virginia advances, 84-83.