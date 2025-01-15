Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 10 Houston
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3. 3-1) wrap up a two-game road trip at the No. 10 Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0) Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: Houston 74, West Virginia 59
I know West Virginia no longer has a number next to its name, but I do find it interesting that both the Mountaineers and Cougars enter this matchup with a 12-3 record, yet West Virginia is 3-0 vs. AP Top 25 teams, and Houston is 0-2. I'm not advocating for WVU to be ranked higher than Houston. It's just an interesting fact that somewhat plays into my thinking about this game.
So, what do I see happening?
Darian DeVries will have this bunch ready to go once again and will have this team playing a very competitive game despite being massive underdogs. Unfortunately, Houston's backcourt depth becomes too much for West Virginia to handle, and that ends up being the difference in the game. My guess is that at around the eight-minute mark, we'll start to see the Cougs finally get some separation, forcing the Mountaineers to foul earlier than they'd like.
West Virginia fights like hell but just doesn't have enough gas in the tank to get it to the finish line.
Prediction record: 12-3
Christopher Hall: Houston 68, West Virginia 55
This matchup features two of the best defenses in the country. Houston is holding its opponents to an NCAA leading 34.7% from the field and 54.2 points per game, which has improved to 51.3 ppg in Big 12 Conference play. Meanwhile West Virginia ranks 13th in defensive field goal percentage (38.4%) and 23rd in scoring defense.
Houston has nearly statistical advantage over West Virginia and while the Mountaineers have played well above expectations in some key matchups this season, they will likely be overwhelmed by a tenacious Houston defense.
Opponents have found success as of late applying full court pressure and double-teaming point guard Javon Small. West Virginia has found opportunities against the pressure, the lack of depth due to multiple injuries are starting to take its toll on the team.
West Virginia is 3-0 against ranked opponents this season and could rise to the occasion Wednesday night. The Mountaineers will have to get its best from everybody but will need freshman guard Jonathan Powell, forward Amani Hansberry, and center Eduardo Andre to compliment the leagues leading scorer, Javon Small to match the three starting Cougar guards, LJ Cryer, Milos Uzan, and Emmanuel Sharp, along with guard Terrance Arceneaux coming off the bench, who are all shooting over 40% from three-point range.
The Mountaineers may keep this closer than experts believe but in the end, the Houston defense does it again and opens the door to pull away late for a 68-55 victory.
Prediction record: 10-5