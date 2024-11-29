Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona
A third-place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis is on the line this afternoon in a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Arizona Wildcats.
Here are our predictions for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Arizona 79, West Virginia 67
Although I'm predicting West Virginia to drop its second straight game, that doesn't take away from how impressive their win over No. 3 Gonzaga was. This team just isn't built to play three games in three days, at least not right now. As they get deeper into the season they'll find more consistent scoring options and expand their rotation.
Arizona's guard-heavy approach could be problematic for the Mountaineers. They'll want to push the floor and try to rack up points in transition. If West Virginia is sloppy handling the rock whatsoever this afternoon, things could get a little lopsided.
As I've mentioned in a few other pregame articles today, I don't believe Arizona is drastically better than West Virginia. This is more about the situation than it is about the talent of the two teams. Arizona wins, but West Virginia leaves the Bahamas a much-improved team and one that's ready to get on a run prior to Big 12 play.
Prediction record: 5-1.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 79, Arizona 77
Arizona has lost three of its last four while West Virginia continues to build on its success.
The Wildcats fell to Oklahoma in the Semifinals marking the third loss to all three power four schools they have faced.
The Mountaineers lost in overtime to Louisville in the semifinals but showed incredible effort after pulling off the upset win over third-ranked Gonzaga in the first round matchup.
Fatigue might be settling in for the Mountaineers after two overtime games, but I still like their chances against a struggling Arizona team and guard Javon Small and forwards Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry have risen against the top talent in this tournament. Javon Small has been outstanding and is making an early case for Big 12 Player of the Year after putting up 31 points versus Gonzaga and 26 in the loss to Louisville.
Can West Virginia dig deep and pull off another quality win? I believe so and it will be the defense coming up clutch late that secures the Mountaineers fifth win of the season. Mountaineers will themselves to victory, 79 – 77.
Prediction record: 3-3.
West Virginia and Arizona will get things started at 3 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.
