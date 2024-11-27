Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Gonzaga
It's time to get the Battle 4 Atlantis underway. This afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will link up with the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the opening round.
Here is how we see this game playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Gonzaga 90, West Virginia 64
As if the Big 12 slate wasn't challenging enough, Darian DeVries gets to face the third-ranked team in the country in just his fifth game as the West Virginia head coach.
The Mountaineers had a solid bounce-back performance against a really weak Iona team, and although the domination in that game was expected, they were able to get some things figured out offensively.
For West Virginia to even have a chance at pulling off the miracle, they need Javon Small to be as aggressive as he was against the Gaels and for Tucker DeVries to give them 20+ points. Obviously, it's going to take a complete team effort, but if those two aren't on their A-game, you might as well forget about it in this matchup.
I just don't see West Virginia having enough, unfortunately, to compete with a high-octane offense like this. Gonzaga wins this one and does so comfortably.
Prediction record: 4-0.
Christopher Hall: Gonzaga 89, West Virginia 71
Gonzaga is off to a hot start, notching a top-10 win against Baylor to open the season and following with a win over another Big 12 Conference member Arizona State in game two.
The Bulldogs have played one game outside of Spokane, WA. Gonzaga traveled to San Diego State and handled the Aztecs 80-67, who crushed No. 21 Creighton Wednesday night in the Players Era Festival.
Gonzaga returns four starters from a Sweet 16 team a season ago, including the team’s leading scorer and rebounder in redshirt senior forward Graham Ike. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard has dished 47 assists on the year, tied for the NCAA lead, and his 9.7 assists per game is third in the country.
West Virginia is a stark contrast to the Gonzaga program, which has 14 transfers on the roster and was demolished by Pitt in its only away game. While the loss may be an outlier and labeled a ‘tough night’ after shooting 38.7 % from the field, the Mountaineers have shot 48.0% at home, and they will carry over the Atlantice and be efficient from the floor to pull off the upset. Nonetheless, Gonzaga is shooting over 50% from the field, averaging 93.2 ppg.
West Virginia ranks 21st in the country with 15.3 forced turnovers per game, but Gonzaga has taken care of the ball and leads the nation with just eight turnovers per game.
Rebounding has been an issue for the Mountaineers, and they will be undersized against a Gonzaga team that has outrebounded its opponent by an average of +11.0.
It’s tough to find a path to victory for West Virginia in this one and it’s likely to be an ugly outcome. Gonzaga rolls 89-71.
Prediction record: 3-1.
