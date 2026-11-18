More basketball coming your way soon from Las Vegas! West Virginia will meet Kansas in the semifinals of the Players Era Tournament tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Can WVU advance to the championship game? Here's what we think will happen.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Kansas 69

I think this is a much more winnable game for the Mountaineers than most probably realize. Kansas will almost certainly be without its top player and projected No. 1 overall pick, Tyran Stokes, who left yesterday's game with a leg injury and is undergoing an MRI today. Obviously, the Jayhawks have a ton of options that can still put the ball in the hoop, but if he is ruled out, that's a big loss for them.

Also, West Virginia should have an advantage in the paint with Mouhamed Sylla and Amadou Seini, especially if they have a similar performance to the one they just posted against Auburn. Christian Reeves is really the only player in Kansas' rotation who can match their size, but he only averages 11 minutes per game.

It's going to be a tough task for the Mountaineers to have another solid night defensively, playing two games in less than 24 hours, but Kansas is in a similar boat, playing for the second straight day, too. Maybe I'm wrong and I wouldn't be surprised if the Jayhawks win this one, but I'm going to take a shot here and say WVU's defense is the difference in the second half, and Miles Sadler has another monster performance in the final eight minutes to lift them over their conference rival.

Christopher Hall: Kansas 79, West Virginia 77

What was once a rare occurrence will now be common when West Virginia meets Kansas in the Players 8 Wednesday night. A Big 12 Conference matchup in November feels wrong, but like the numerous changes we’ve seen the last five years, it will be normalized.

Kansas has a loaded roster but have been hit with injuries. Freshman Tyran Stokes, the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick, left the game last night in the Jayhawks opening round rout of UNLV. Head coach Bill Self already lost veteran and St. Bonaventure Melvin Council Jr.

The Jayhawks are deep, but you just don’t replace talent. Stokes is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, and averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game.

Fifth year guard Tre White is averaging a team-best 17.8 ppg.

West Virginia took down a good Auburn team. The Mountaineers beat a physical Tigers squad on the glass, 35-29, which bodes well moving forward.

Freshman point guard Miles Sadler continues to impress after his 18-point, six-assist performance against Auburn, and Finley Bizjack continues to find different ways to score, and fifth year forward Brenen Lorient returned to form, taking over in the latter stages of the second half to give the Mountaineers control of the contest.

I really like this Mountaineer team and believe they can beat anyone in the country. They the personnel to make adjust on both ends of the floor as thy did against Auburn in the first half, moving Lorient to the five till the bigs could adjust in the second half.

Whether Stokes plays or not, I’m not confident the Mountaineers can get past the Jayhawks this early in the season, although it will not come as a surprise if they happen to knock off Kansas.

Nonetheless, West Virginia takes Kansas down to the wire but come up short 79-77.

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