Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Mount St. Mary's

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, Mount St. Mary's 63

Mount St. Mary's lost two of its top three leading scorers from a year ago with Mezie Offurum (11.4 ppg) transferring to James Madison and Nana Opoku (10.8 ppg) graduating. Although Bob Huggins believes his team still has a ways to go in regards to rebounding, this matchup should lean heavily in the Old Gold and Blue's favor on the glass.

Don't expect West Virginia to come out firing on all cylinders. This group hasn't played together for long and that showed in the team's exhibition against Bowling Green a little over a week ago. This is your basic, tune up game to iron some things out before hitting the road for a challenging matchup against Pitt on Friday.

WVU wins but it won't be a complete blowout.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 73 Mount St. Mary's 58

West Virginia should be able to handle Mount St. Mary's but I expect a slow start with so many newcomers on the WVU roster.

I'm looking for Jimmy Bell Jr. To get close to a double digit number in rebounds while the backcourt of Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson to crank up the pressure and a nice Homecoming for Emmitt Mathews Jr. WVU takes the season opener 73-58.

