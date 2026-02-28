Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 19 BYU

For the first and only time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars will square off on the hardwood Saturday evening.

Can this be the game where WVU gets back in the win column? Here are our picks for this one.

Schuyler Callihan: BYU 78, West Virginia 69

The Mountaineers finally found some offense against Oklahoma State earlier this week, largely because of how poor the Pokes are on that end of the floor and the tempo at which the game was being played.

We'll see a similar type of game this evening as BYU's defense hasn't been really sharp this season, ranking 196th in scoring defense. That said, it's lightyears better than Oklahoma State's. For West Virginia, it really comes down to making wide-open shots, and that includes the two-foot bunnies that they've routinely missed. To have any shot at beating a team this talented, those are the ones you absolutely need.

Oh yeah, and let's not forget about the beast that is AJ Dybantsa. I know the Boozer kid at Duke is doing some special things, but I believe Dybantsa is the best player in the country. He's so long, athletic, and an elite bucket getter. I don't see a scenario in which they do enough to slow him down, so I'm going with the Cougs.

Christopher Hall: BYU 88, West Virginia 67

West Virginia has dropped four of the last six games, and two of the losses were puzzling after turning the corner and collecting some wins away from Hope Coliseum.

The Mountaineers did turn their fortunes offensively at Oklahoma State, scoring 84 points, albeit it took five extra minutes. Regardless, take the seven points away in overtime, it’s the largest point total WVU has produced since upsetting Kansas at home during the early conference slate.

West Virginia can potentially have a high offensive output against BYU. The Cougars are in the bottom half of the league in nearly every statistical category, which explains their struggles during conference action, hovering just one game above .500. BYU is, however, one of the best offensive teams led by the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa averages 25.1 points and 6.98 rebounds, and Robert Wright adds 18.1 points and 4.9 assists per game. The Cougars are without Richie Saunders due to a season-ending injury and have lost two of the last three contests in his absence.

This seems like a game the Mountaineers would win after some disappointing losses, but have lost three-straight at home, and just because they made some shots in Stillwater does not mean it will carry over on Saturday. In addition, free throws have been a problem for the majority of the season and going up against one of the best offenses in the Big 12, they will need every point.

West Virginia has the potential to win the game, but has not lived up to it as late. This game will be competitive until the final eight minutes, and talent will win the day. BYU pulls away late, 88-67.