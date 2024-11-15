Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) head north for the Backyard Brawl to take on the Pitt Panthers (3-0) Friday night at the Peterson Events Center for the 191st meeting in the series. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: Pitt 77, West Virginia 71.
Win or lose, this game is not going to be the determining factor of how good this team will be in 2024-25. This group is only going to get better as the season moves along and unfortunately, the Backyard Brawl comes a few games earlier than Darian DeVries would probably like.
This will be more of a fact-finding game for the Mountaineers. Who can they depend on when adversity hits? Who can make big shots off the bench? Who becomes the second and third scoring option behind Tucker DeVries? If they find those answers AND win, well, then that's one heck of a night.
Pitt's backcourt is loaded with talent, headed by Ishmael Leggett, who is shooting an absurd 68% from the field and 45% from three-point land. He's more than just a scorer though. He's the complete package. He'll stick his nose in the paint and rebound, create plays for his teammates, and be a pest on the defensive end.
With West Virginia spending so much of its time focusing on him, Pitt's frontcourt duo (Cameron Corhen and Guillermo Diaz Graham) will have several opportunities to cash in. Amani Hansberry and Eduardo Andre will have their hands full defending the paint, and I believe that will be the difference in the game.
Pitt wins, but West Virginia shows a lot of encouraging signs for a group that hasn't played much basketball together.
Prediction record: 2-0.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78, Pitt 73.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries will get his first taste of the Backyard Brawl, along with 14 new members of the basketball program.
Pitt won big in Morgantown last season against a Mountaineers squad that was not quite fully assembled but this year’s group appears to be ahead of schedule and fully equipped to beat Pitt on its home floor.
The Mountaineers were tested last week against a Frank Martin led UMass squad, which prepared them to take a Pitt team that’s hoping to be more physical. However, Pitt has not been tested despite struggling against Murray State, although they did pull away late.
The Backyard Brawl will live up to its billing and I expect the Mountaineers are up to the task to give the fans the revenge they are looking for after the debacle last season. Look for Tucker DeVries, Javon Small, and Armani Hansberry to have big nights as West Virginia takes down the Panthers 78-73.
Prediction record: 2-0.
