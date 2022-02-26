Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) welcome the Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6) Saturday at 2:00 pm and will broadcast on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 71, Texas 68

Turnovers were a big issue for the Mountaineers in the first matchup vs. the Longhorns. WVU turned the ball over 20 times and got off to an absolutely flat start trailing 39-20 at the half.

What many people tend to forget is that WVU was without Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien for that game as both were placed in COVID-19 protocols. Having those two off the court really hurts this team, so having them both available in this game changes a lot of things.

As long as West Virginia can take care of the basketball and not shoot sub 30%, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset. They played extremely hard on the road against Iowa State and at times, appeared as if they were on their way to a double-digit victory. They shot the ball well, had great ball movement, and played solid team defense. Unfortunately, a couple of runs and crucial mistakes late cost them the game.

Opportunities are running out for the Mountaineers. Stealing this game would give them a glimmer of hope to make the NCAA Tournament. I don't know why, but my gut is telling me they find a way to pull this one out.

Christopher Hall: Texas 77 West Virginia 74

It's hard to imagine West Virginia not winning the game the rest of the season but they haven't shown they can win a game either, even after outrebounding an opponent by 11 like they did Wednesday night in the heartbreaking loss to Iowa State.

I don't know how much gas is left in this group's tank and have commended them for playing this hard to finish out the season. However, Texas is still scrapping for postseason position, and it doesn't seem to matter how well the Mountaineers may play, they make enough mistakes down the stretch to give away the game. I don't think the Mountaineers end the skid on Saturday. Texas edges West Virginia 77-74.

