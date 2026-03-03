Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-8) will travel to the Little Apple to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (11-18, 2-14).

Here is how we see this game playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 64, Kansas State 60

This is one of those games that probably has Mountaineer fans feeling uneasy, and rightfully so. How many times over the years, regardless of the sport or head coach, has WVU had a path to do something, in this case, it's making the NCAA Tournament, and they stub their toe in an untimely manner?

This has the makings of that type of game. Kansas State is 2-14 in league play and has nothing to play for, and WVU has a key home game against UCF on deck. Ross Hodge has praised this team all year long for their maturity and ability to focus on the task at hand, so we'll see if they play with a sense of urgency tonight and not mess around.

Being sloppy with the basketball nearly cost West Virginia in the first matchup with Kansas State, and ironically, taking care of the ball has been a major issue for the Wildcats coming into this one, who have turned it over 31 times in their last two games.

I'll side with WVU squeaking out a win, but it won't be pretty.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 64

West Virginia is fresh off an upset win over BYU and will need a similar effort at Kansas State to stay in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid.

Despite Kansas State’s lowly two wins and the fact that the Mountaineers beat them in Morgantown earlier in the season, this game looks dangerous. PJ Haggerty is second in the league in scoring, and if Nate Johnson or David Castillo get hot from the outside, it’s going to take another good offensive performance to leave Manhattan with a win.

Defensively, West Virginia worked hard to hold BYU well under their season average, and it was visible in the second half against the Cougars with the ease with which they got to the rim. WVU hit shots down the stretch, along with free throws, to put away BYU. A quick turnaround may not do the Mountaineers any favors, and they will need those legs on both ends of the floor.

This game is Kansas State’s home finale, and coupled with avenging the loss from the previous matchup, the Wildcats may come out as the aggressor, and WVU, again, will have to match it. Honor Huff stated after the game that the team has a sense of urgency, a ‘do or die’ situation, and if they take that mentality into Bramlage Coliseum, the Mountaineers will walk out with a victory.

Every night in the Big 12 is a battle, and Tuesday will be no different. West Virginia pulls out the win 67-64.