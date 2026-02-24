Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

WVU hits the floor tonight against a reeling Oklahoma State team to cap off a two-game road trip. Getting back in the win column will provide at least a sliver of hope that they can still make it to the dance.

Here is how we see this one going down.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 59, Oklahoma State 56

This may be what? The second time I've picked West Virginia to win on the road this year? I don't know, but it hasn't been very often. Oklahoma State is coming into this one in worse shape than the Mountaineers, having dropped five straight. They had been one of the better offensive teams in the country for the majority of the season, but have seen things dry up for them on that end during this losing skid, averaging just 65.2 points per game.

Seeing that number start with a six instead of a seven or eight should have West Virginia salivating. They love getting into these low-scoring bouts where things get mucked up. The Cowboys have not responded well this season when things get sloppy. Meanwhile, it's all WVU knows and has overcome a number of sloppy stretches in games, leaving with a win.

Why should we expect anything different tonight? I know I'm not. WVU clamps down on the defensive end and has another brutal night shooting from three, but edges out a win and keeps its NCAA Tournament hopes alive (barely).

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Oklahoma State 63

West Virginia looks to avoid its first losing streak of the season while Oklahoma State aims to end a five-game skid.

The Mountaineers have struggled to find consistency on offense, especially in the opening minutes of the game, and the periodical dry spells throughout the contests have been a thorn in the side for a group desperate to remain in the postseason conversation. Oklahoma State’s story begins on the defensive end of the floor, allowing 84.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Roy leads the team in scoring and can get hot from deep. The senior hit five threes and posted 30 points in the Cowboys’ last win against BYU. West Virginia is one of the worst three-point defenses in the Big 12 and has allowed teams to get hot from the outside, often times at the outset.

For West Virginia, can anyone step up outside of Brenen Lorient? The senior has been the most consistent Mountaineer in the back half of the schedule and has attacked the rim when the team is in desperate need of a bucket. Defenses have focused on Honor Huff, which provided opportunities for others, but as defenses adjusted, the offense has grown stagnant. It’s not a matter of urgency, but rather a group still navigating a Big 12 onslaught together. Nonetheless, they have to make the most of the opportunities presented to them, i.e., make their shots.

It West Virginia can find the holes in the Oklahoma State defense, the Mountaineers will be back in the win column – they will need to still apply its stingy defense, but if not, they will continue to lose their grip on an NCAA tournament bid.

Surely the Mountaineers' shots will begin to fall, and maybe it starts in Stillwater. WVU escapes Gallagher-Iba Arena.