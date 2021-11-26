Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -15.5

    1-star play on Eastern Kentucky covering: The Colonels have a fairly deep bench for a low-major school with ten players averaging over ten minutes per game. This won't be an instance where West Virginia can just wear them down. I had this number at 14.5, so I don't have a strong play on it but my number would suggest taking EKU here.

    Over/Under: 151.5

    1-star play on the over: Eastern Kentucky has been putting up a lot of points. They're averaging 85 points per game but they haven't faced any challenging competition. This will be the most active defense EKU has faced this season by far. They won't be scoring it at a high clip in this one. Lean under. 

    My picks

    ATS record: 3-2 (60%)

    O/U record: 3-2 (60%)

    Overall: 6-4 (60%)

