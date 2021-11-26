Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -15.5

1-star play on Eastern Kentucky covering: The Colonels have a fairly deep bench for a low-major school with ten players averaging over ten minutes per game. This won't be an instance where West Virginia can just wear them down. I had this number at 14.5, so I don't have a strong play on it but my number would suggest taking EKU here.

Over/Under: 151.5

1-star play on the over: Eastern Kentucky has been putting up a lot of points. They're averaging 85 points per game but they haven't faced any challenging competition. This will be the most active defense EKU has faced this season by far. They won't be scoring it at a high clip in this one. Lean under.

My picks

ATS record: 3-2 (60%)

O/U record: 3-2 (60%)

Overall: 6-4 (60%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.