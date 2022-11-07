Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Mount St. Mary's

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -17.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: This line is right where it should be. West Virginia is going to use this game to find the right rotations and lineups and to do so, Huggins will throw out a bunch of different looks. It's going to take some time for this team to gel, so it will be a fairly competitive game. I'll lean to WVU covering the spread.

Over/Under: 129.5

3-star play on the over: West Virginia's defense should be vastly improved this season with the additions of Toussaint, Stevenson, and Bell. That said, they won't be clamping teams down to 50 points right out of the shoot. Plus, WVU's offense is better than it's getting credit for. Take the over.

