Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

2-star play on West Virginia covering: Don't be fooled by Oklahoma State's 8-5 record, this is a tough matchup for the Mountaineers. The Cowboys seem to always give WVU some trouble. However, the one thing OSU doesn't have this year is a go-to scorer. They turn the ball over 15.5 times per game and don't shoot the three particularly well at all. WVU's defense has been there for the most part this season, so I'll take the Mountaineers -3 at home.

Read More

Over/Under: 134.5

1-star play on the under: It's hard to see how Oklahoma State averages 72 points per game when they shoot 29% from three, 44% from the field, and 66% from the line. On the other hand, West Virginia is on pace to have the worst free throw shooting team in school history. I can see this game ending in the 60s and nothing higher. Lean under.

My picks

ATS record: 8-6 (57%)

O/U record: 7-7 (50%)

Overall: 15-13 (58%)

