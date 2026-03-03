Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

It's a massive game tonight for West Virginia, although the opponent, Kansas State, doesn't have a number next to their name, nor do they have much to play for at this point, entering this matchup with a 2-14 record in Big 12 Conference play.

If they're able to take care of business, they'll keep their postseason dreams alive heading into the regular season finale on Friday.

Here are my picks for this one.

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

WVU is 2-2 in their last four games away from Hope Coliseum, with one of those losses coming in overtime. They've done a much better job of late, not digging themselves a major hole, and tonight that will be key. You don't want to start out sluggish and let it drag out to where guys are starting to feel the pressure and start making bad decisions trying to climb back into the game. If they pound the ball inside and attack the rim as they have in each of the last two games, they'll come away with a semi-comfortable win. I don't know why I'm so on the fence with this one, but it just feels like one of those typical letdown games. I'll go with the Mountaineers winning a close one.

Over/Under: 142.5

Prediction: Under

These two combined for a grand total of 113 points in their first matchup in Morgantown. We'll see the ball go through the hoop a little more often this time around, but I wouldn't expect it to be a high-scoring affair that gets into the 70s. Even with the newly found offensive efficiency, WVU still wants to slow things down and limit possessions. Defensively, the Mountaineers just have to find a way to limit PJ Haggerty. If they're able to do so, K-State will have a hard time putting up points. He was held scoreless in the first half against WVU the first time around.

Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.