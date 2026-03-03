How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

West Virginia looks to complete a two-game sweep over Kansas State tonight in what will be the Mountaineers' final true road game of the year.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (17-12, 8-8) vs. Kansas State (11-18, 2-14)

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 3rd, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Manhattan, KS — Bramlage Coliseum (11,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

ADVERTISING

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Harlan Obioha (WVU): Harlan had a rough game against the Wildcats back in January, putting up just two points and two rebounds. Maybe the Kansas native plays much better this time around and gives Brenen Lorient some help inside the paint. He's failed to reach double figures in his last 11 games.

PJ Haggerty (KSU): He's the straw that stirs the drink for K-State, although that's not saying much with this squad. Still, he's a dynamic scorer and one of the best bucket-getters in the league. He has three 30-point games in Big 12 play, which proves how lethal a scorer he can be. His lowest output in league play was against these very Mountaineers, where he finished with 16.

Although the Wildcats are really going through it this season, the oddsmakers are giving them a fighting chance in this one, likely because it's at home and against a team they put a scare into on the road earlier this year. West Virginia is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 142.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.