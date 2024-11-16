Starting Lineups Announced for West Virginia vs. Pitt
It's about time for the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh. The West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers will meet for the 192nd time tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
Below is our matchup to keep your eyes on along with the starting lineups that were just released by each team.
What to watch for
Sencire Harris vs. Ishmael Leggett: Harris isn't going to light up the scoreboard by any means, but that's not his number-one assignment tonight. That will be what he can do on the defensive end of the floor to make life for Leggett as challenging as possible. Javon Small and others may guard Leggett at times but expect Harris to take the lead for that responsibility.
Leggett enters tonight's game, shooting a ridiculous 68% from the field and 45% from three-point range. It's a small sample size of three games, but that's still some extremely efficient shooting numbers. Harris' length and tenacity on the defensive end could be bothersome for Leggett, who has yet to be tested yet.
Minutes ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia's starting five
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
G/F Tucker DeVries
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Pitt's starting five
G Ishmael Leggett
G Jaland Lowe
G Damian Dunn
F Cameron Corhen
F Guillermo Diaz Graham
The Mountaineers and Panthers will tip off the Brawl at 8 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
