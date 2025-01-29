Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Rematch vs. Houston
Here, in just a few moments, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have their chance at revenge as they square off against No. 6 Houston just two weeks after falling to them 70-54 on the road.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Amani Hansberry
Houston Cougars
G LJ Cryer
G Emanuel Sharp
G Milos Uzan
F Joseph Tugler
F J'Wan Roberts
For the Mountaineers to have a chance to pull off the upset, they have to get out to a much better start than what they did in their two previous games. Head coach Darian DeVries addressed the slow starts in his recent press conference previewing the Houston game.
DeVries' comments
"Arizona State game, we responded pretty quickly. We got down 10-2, I believe, in both games, Kansas State as well, we came back in the Arizona State game and took the lead. Kansas State on the road, we got down early and never recovered, and that’s something we certainly talked about this week of the slow starts – they’re tough. And then when you’re playing a team like Houston, that can make it double tough because when they’re playing with a lead and playing from the front, that’s challenging to try and claw back into the game because of the way they defend and rebound."
The Mountaineers and Cougars are slated to get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.