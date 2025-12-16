How Tucker DeVries, Amani Hansberry + Other WVU Transfers Are Doing at Their New Schools

For the second time in as many years, West Virginia fans have had to learn an entirely new men's basketball roster, thanks to a coaching change. When Darian DeVries bolted for Indiana, the entire WVU roster, aside from Abraham Oyeadier, entered the portal.

How did the move pay off for those individuals? Let's take a look at how they're doing as non-conference play is coming to a close.

Tucker DeVries (Indiana)

Dec 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) celebrates a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

DeVries and his father are out to an 8-3 start at Indiana, and if you haven't happened to have come across some tweets from the Indiana faithful, well, you should go take a look. They are not happy, to say the least. As for Tucker, he's doing what everyone expected him to do in Morgantown, averaging 17 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He's registered three games of 25+ points, doing so against Marquette, Lindenwood, and Louisville.

Amani Hansberry (Virginia Tech)

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) is fouled by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Hansberry is off to a sizzling hot start with the Hokies, averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 28% from three-point range. Virginia Tech has had a fairly easy schedule to this point, but Hansberry clearly fits what they want to do. His best game thus far came against South Carolina, where he put up 22 points, 14 rebounds, and a pair of blocks.

Jonathan Powell (North Carolina)

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell is coming off the bench for the Tar Heels, posting very similar numbers to what he did at West Virginia a year ago, but in nearly half the minutes. He's seeing just 17.8 minutes per game, which is a 13-minute decrease from last season. Powell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per night, shooting 37% from the floor and 35% from deep.

Sencire Harris (Cincinnati)

Dec 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard All Wright (3) controls the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Buck Harris is doing Buck Harris things on the defensive end of the floor, swiping away 15 steals through the first ten games. Although it's still early in the year, he's seen a slight bump in his scoring output, putting up 7.8 points per game. The three-point shot is still a major glaring weakness of his, knocking down just 2/11 (18%) attempts so far.

KJ Tenner (Murray State)

Murray State Athletic

The sophomore has started three games for the Racers, but has primarily been the backup point guard through the first month of the season. He's averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 assists, connecting on 47% of his shot attempts, including 28% from beyond the three-point line.

Jayden Stone (Missouri)

Missouri Athletic

Stone was unable to play last season after suffering a scary fall in practice, which he talked about before the start of the season, and also mentioned how he didn't want to leave WVU. He ultimately landed at Missouri and started the year off great, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, but suffered a hand injury in late November and has not returned to the court since.

