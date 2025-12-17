Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride Poised to Cash in With a $530K Payday

One of the most accomplished West Virginia basketball players in recent memory, Miles McBride, is enjoying a career year in the NBA with the New York Knicks, and on Tuesday night, things got even better.

The Knicks erased an 11-point deficit in the third quarter and took down the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Final. Every player on the roster of the winning team in the NBA Cup receives a $530,933 check, while those on the Spurs roster will be paid out $212,373.

McBride did not play in the game and hasn't played since December 7th due to an ankle injury. Because he is part of the Knicks' active roster and participated in the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, he will receive the prize money.

Through the first 20 games of the season, McBride has split time as a starter and sixth man for the Knicks and has been, without question, their most reliable bench piece. He's averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

If his scoring and rebounding averages were to remain through the end of the regular season, he would have new career highs in both of those categories. As far as shooting is concerned, he's connecting on 43% of his shot attempts from the floor and 44% from three, which would also be a single-season high.

Just before the injury, Deuce was heating up from downtown, sinking 48% of his three-pointers in the four games he played this month, including an absurd 7/10 night against the Utah Jazz. In that game, he was a part of NBA history as the Knicks opened the game on an incredible 23-0 run, marking the largest run to begin a game since detailed stat tracking began in the mid-1990s.

“It’s a blessing. First off, all glory to God for putting me in this position. As a team, we came out locked in, we knew what we had to do, and we got it done.”

DEUUUUUUCE



Miles McBride brings the same passion and energy every game - whether it's starting or off the bench.

McBride is in the second year of a three-year contract with the Knicks, where he will have collected $13 million at its completion.

