Predicting Where WVU Fills Its Final Roster Spots in the Transfer Portal

Things are operating at a much slower pace in the transfer portal this offseason, but within the last couple of days, a lot has happened.

West Virginia gained confirmation that freshman guard Amir Jenkins isn't going anywhere, fellow freshman Evans Barning Jr. will stay put after announcing his intentions to enter the portal, and then gained commitments from Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville and 2026 four-star guard Keonte Greybear.

So, with all of that happening, the Mountaineers still have four roster spots to work with. Here's a look at how the group looks as of now, along with my prediction for what they still need.

Updated look at West Virginia's 2026-27 roster + (projections)

Miles Sadler

G: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins, Keonte Greybear

G: Finley Bizjack, Martin Somerville, MJ Feenane

G/F: (Portal; starter), (Portal; reserve), Evans Barning Jr., Max Olejasz

F: Javan Buchanan, (Portal; push Buchanan)

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum, (2026 C Amadou Seini or portal)

I do believe the Mountaineers are keeping their options open, meaning they are still considering adding another guard to the mix. But if they do, it's likely going to be someone with size and who can play anywhere between the one and three. Beyond that, it's going to be a heavy focus on the frontcourt, which should be obvious considering they only have three true frontcourt bodies at the moment.

Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan is in line to start now, but they need to add someone who can push him for that spot or, at the very least, land someone who can be productive off the bench. They are also still in pursuit of 2026 center Amadou Seini, who was teammates with Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum at Bella Vista and has a strong relationship with WVU assistant Yusuf Ali. He is currently on a visit to Creighton and will be making his decision relatively soon. If he doesn't pick WVU, Hodge will need to bring in another center via the portal.

The wing spot is pretty bare at the moment. Barning is back, yet has no game experience and is likely still viewed as a long-term project. Keep in mind, he reclassified a year ago to join the program a year early — he's still developing. Whether it's a longer guard or a true wing, they need to find a surefire starter there and a backup who can maybe even play a little at the four if needed.