2026 4-Star Guard Keonte Greybear Wraps Up Visit to WVU, Nearing Decision

Things on the transfer portal have slowed down quite a bit, and not just for West Virginia. With the NCAA weighing the five years to play five model, it's delaying portal recruitment as coaches are trying to save a roster spot or two for a guy to return for another year if he is permitted.

In the meantime, the Mountaineers are taking one last look at the 2026 high school class and have just wrapped up hosting a pair of undecided recruits on a visit. One of them, big man Amadou Seini, we broke down yesterday. The other? Point guard Keonte Greybear (6'3", 180 lbs), who is rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and is listed as the 24th best point guard in the nation.

Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and a few others are also in the mix, but West Virginia made a strong impression on him and can be considered a strong candidate to land him. "It is going really good," Greybear told West Virginia On SI about the visit. "I really like it here."

As far as when a decision will be made, he tells me that it will happen "definitely in a week."

Greybear is a natural scorer of the basketball, posting some big-time performances this season for iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, Texas, including a 43-point outburst in a double overtime game.

Keonte Greybear casually drops 40 for iSchool in a double overtime thriller | @KGreybear2026



📍Grind Session Orlando pic.twitter.com/k9Xt1SKrme — Grind Session (@thegrindsession) February 21, 2026

During the Grind Session event in Orlando, Greybear was among the leading scorers, posting 19.9 points per game on 44% shooting, including 31% from three-point range.

The scouting report on Greybear

Can score at all three levels and has great touch on his floater, which can become a weapon at the next level. His speed makes it hard for defenders to stay in front when he drives the ball, and while he isn't the most physical guard, he still finds ways to score down low with finesse finishes. Like most guards coming out of high school, he'll need to fill out his frame so he can absorb contact and finish through it regularly. The jumpshot is smooth as silk, and he's very confident in letting it fly. He has a real chance of developing into a high-level three-point shooter before it's all said and done.

West Virginia's current roster

* - walk-on

G: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

G: Finley Bizjack, MJ Feenane*

G/F: N/A

F: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum