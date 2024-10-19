Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Charleston Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives his initial thoughts on the Mountaineers win over Charleston.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised in their exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) Golden Eagles Friday night 94-61.

Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media following the game and recapped the exhibition win, concerns with rebounding, offensive efficiency and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

