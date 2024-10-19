WATCH: Darian DeVries Charleston Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives his initial thoughts on the Mountaineers win over Charleston.
The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised in their exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) Golden Eagles Friday night 94-61.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media following the game and recapped the exhibition win, concerns with rebounding, offensive efficiency and more.
