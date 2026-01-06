West Virginia Announces Starting Five vs. Cincinnati

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-5, 0-1) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6, 0-1) for their Big 12 home opener Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers and the Bearcats are searching for their first conference win of the season after facing top 10 opponents to begin league play.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in four games this season. The senior opened the season, tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 7.9 points and a team-best 3.6 assists and has a Big 12-high 29 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 16.6 ppg. The senior produced a season-high 24 points in three consecutive games. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and is currently second in the Big 12 and fourth nationally with 54 made threes.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff has had an up-and-down season thus far, and after matching a season-high 23 points in the previous home game against Mississippi Valley State, he put in six points against Iowa State on Friday. All three of his 20-plus point games came within the last seven contests. The senior forward is averaging 9.3 points and a career-best 4.4 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient returns to the starting lineup after suffering a concussion and was sidelined in the last game against Iowa State. He is third on the team in scoring at 10.7 ppg and is second in rebounding with 5.7 rpg. The senior is on the heels of one of his best performances of the season after totaling 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds against Ohio State. He began the season recording a double-double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures. The senior capped three game stretch with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded his first double double game of the season in the last home game against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. It also marked his first double figure output since scoring a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

