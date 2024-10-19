WATCH: Javon Small, Tucker DeVries Charleston Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University guard Javon Small and forward Tucker DeVries provides some insight on the Mountaineers win over Charleston.
The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised in their exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) Golden Eagles Friday night 94-61.
Guard Javon Small and Tucker DeVries met with the media following the win and discussed the offense's efficiency, taking the floor together for the first time and more.
