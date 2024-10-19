Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Javon Small, Tucker DeVries Charleston Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University guard Javon Small and forward Tucker DeVries provides some insight on the Mountaineers win over Charleston.

Christopher Hall

Tucker DeVries & Javon Small Charleston Postgame.mp4
Tucker DeVries & Javon Small Charleston Postgame.mp4 /


The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised in their exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) Golden Eagles Friday night 94-61.

Guard Javon Small and Tucker DeVries met with the media following the win and discussed the offense's efficiency, taking the floor together for the first time and more.

WATCH: Darian DeVries Charleston Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball