Stock Up, Stock Down: Same Problems Pop Up for WVU in Close Win Over Cincinnati

West Virginia squeaked by the Cincinnati Bearcats Tuesday night, winning by a score of 62-60 to collect that first win of Big 12 play.

Here is our latest WVU Basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Chance Moore

One of the few positives on the night, aside from Honor Huff, which is just expected at this point. He is becoming a reliable secondary scorer for Ross Hodge with his ability to get downhill. When he puts the ball on the deck, you're either going to have to foul him or hope he lays it up off the glass too high. We've talked about it a few times now, but I think it's best to swap him and Treysen Eaglestaff's roles.

Stock Down: Harlan Obioha

Oh, Harlan. It was another rough outing for the big man, and to be honest, we should have seen this coming with how he's played against other high majors. Plus, Cincinnati's length in the frontcourt was going to be a problem. He's been most successful when he's had a clear advantage in the paint, which he did not have tonight. The offense has been abysmal, but the bigger concern for me is the defense and rebounding, or lack thereof.

Stock Up: DJ Thomas

It was a pretty ugly Big 12 debut for the true freshman in Ames, but he bounced back with a solid effort tonight, scoring seven points in 15 minutes. Considering how poor the production has been in the frontcourt this season, WVU will be happy to see more of that from the youngster.

Stock Down: Defensive rebounding

For the second straight game, the Mountaineers handed the opposition several second-chance opportunities. Christmas is over, fellas. There's no need to be in the giving mood anymore. If you're going to be competitive in the Big 12, or plan to be, you can't put that much pressure on your defense, having to come up with two or more stops in one possession. Teams in the Big 12 don't need the extra help, yet West Virginia continues to give it to them.

