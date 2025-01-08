WATCH: Darian DeVries, Toby Okani, Sencire Harris Arizona Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries and guard Toby Okani and Sencire Harris provide some insight to the loss to the Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 2-1) fell to the Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-0) Tuesday night 75-56.
Head coach Darian DeVries and guard Toby Okani and Sencire Harris discuss the difference in game one to game two against Arizona, offensive shortcomings, the struggles on defense, and more.
Published