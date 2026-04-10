West Virginia Schedules Niagara to Open the 2026-27 Season

The West Virginia University basketball program will open the 2026-27 season against the Niagara Purple Eagles on November 2.

The Mountaineers and the Purple Eagles have not met on the hardwood since 1952. There have been six contests between the two programs with all the meeting taking place in the greater Buffalo, New York, area.

The Purple Eagles finished 8-22 last season, including 5-15 during MAAC action. Head coach Greg Paulus will enter is eighth season at the helm. He's compiled an 86-120 record during his tenure with one winning season. He spent his playing days at Duke under the direction of Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. He then spent a season at Syracuse as the starting quarterback.

West Virginia will enter the 2026-27 season on a three-game winning streak after taking three-straight in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas to finish the year 21-14, including a 9-9 Big 12 Conference record in Ross Hodge's first season in Morgantown, becoming the fourth WVU head coach to notch 20 or more wins in his first season at the helm.

The Mountaineers have also scheduled Wake Forest as part of Holiday Hoopfest on Dec. 19 in Greensboro, North Carolina.