The West Virginia University basketball program will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as part of the Holiday Hoopfest on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina as announced by the Gazelle Group on Thursday.



Ticket information, tip time, and television details will be announced at a later date.



West Virginia and Wake Forest met in Charleston (WV) last season as part of the Holiday Hoopfest. The Demon Deacons won the matchup 75-66 with Wake Forest sophomore guard Juke Harris pacing all scorers with 28 points, while senior guard Honor Huff led the Mountaineers with 24 points.



Wake Forest finished the 2025-2026 season with an 18-17 record, advancing to the second round of the NIT. The Mountaineers (21-14) are one of three teams in college basketball to end their season with a win, defeating Oklahoma in the Championship game of the College Basketball Crown.



The contest will mark the 12th meeting between the two programs. West Virginia leads the all-time series 7-4.



The Gazelle Group



The Gazelle Group is a sports marketing firm specializing in coach and player representation, sponsorship sales and consulting, and event production and management. Gazelle produces numerous nationally recognized college sports events, such as the Capital Showcase, Empire Classic, Legends Classic, Gotham Classic, Greensboro Invitational, Sunshine Slam, College Basketball Invitational, Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, Deacon-Wolverine Challenge, Boardwalk Battle, Jersey Jam, and Holiday Hoopfest - as well as on-campus events at Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State, Marquette and other institutions across the country.



The First Horizon Coliseum



First Horizon Coliseum (formerly Greensboro Coliseum), the iconic 22,000-seat arena at the heart of the Greensboro Complex, has a long history of hosting prestigious sporting events and providing world-class live entertainment. In addition to hosting NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments more than 20 times, including the Men's Final Four in 1974, First Horizon Coliseum has hosted the ACC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments a collective 53 times, the most of any venue for both tournaments.