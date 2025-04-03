WATCH: Ross Hodge Introductory Press Conference
Ross Hodge introduced as the 24th West Virginia University men's basketball head coach
West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker introduced Ross Hodge as new head coach of the men's basketball program Thursday morning.
In Hodge's introductory press conference, he explained his decision to take over the basketball program, his coaching philosophy, expresses his appreciation for the tradition of the WVU basketball, and more.
