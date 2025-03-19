Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Wren Baker Men's Basketball Coaching Search Press Conference

West Virginia University Vice President and Athletic Director Wren Baker addressed the media following the departure of Darian DeVries

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University men's basketball program is searching for a new head coach for the third time in two years.

West Virginia University Vice President and Athletic Director Wren Baker met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming search for a new men's basketball coach.


CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

