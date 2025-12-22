Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State

The long wait is over (for now). West Virginia will hit the floor tonight for the final non-conference game of the season against Mississippi Valley State. After tonight's game, they'll enter another long hiatus, not playing again until January 2nd when they head out to Iowa State for the league opener.

Here are our picks for this one.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 95, Mississippi Valley State 47

There's no in-depth analysis needed for this one. West Virginia should have its way with the Delta Devils and should do so right out of the chute. Mississippi Valley State is a very generous team, turning it over at an alarming rate of 18.4 times per game. With the way the Mountaineer can ramp up on-ball pressure, I expect that number to blow past 20 tonight, which will lead to several fastbreak opportunities.

Let's call it what it is: this is a tune-up game for West Virginia. This is the last opportunity for Ross Hodge's squad to clean things up before entering a rigorous 18-game Big 12 schedule. Guys like Harlan Obioha and Treysen Eaglestaff need to have a good night, purely for confidence reasons. I've got the Mountaineers rolling and taking care of business.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Mississippi Valley State 37

Mississippi Valley State has not beaten a division one opponent this season and has only been competitive for a handful of games.

West Virginia has controlled its low-to-mid major conference portion of the conference slate, and Monday night’s matchup will be no different.

The Mountaineers will gain little from this game other than implementing corrections on both ends of the floor, and considering the talent gap, WVU should be able to impose its will and crush the Delta Devils.

Mississippi Valley State guard Michael James is averaging 20.6 points per game, so the guards will have a challenge defensively and potentially could work on a half-court trap early in the contest as they prepare for a daunting Big 12 schedule.

The only outcome that will leave us with questions after the game is if the Mountaineers don’t blow out the Delta Devils. This game does not offer us a barometer or a good feel heading into the league slate, and WVU should cruise from the opening tip behind a brutal defense. Mountaineers roll 67-37.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Tavon Austin Turns Heads in Morgantown Again with Recent Achievement

MAILBAG: Four Portal QB Options, Expectations for Hoops in Big 12 Play, Baseball + More

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State

How to watch West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

West Virginia Enters the Mix for Top-200 2027 WR Anthony "Speedy" Jennings