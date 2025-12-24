What KenPom, BPI, NET, + Other Analytics Reveal About West Virginia's Season

With a pause in the action, it's a good time to take a look at how the analytics love (or dislike) West Virginia to this point in the season.

Current ranking: 67th

West Virginia is 111th in offensive rating, according to KenPom's metrics, which makes a ton of sense. Aside from Honor Huff, there hasn't been much to get excited about with the Mountaineers' offense. Defensively, however, they sit at 40th overall. If that holds through Big 12 play, they'll have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

The thing I found most interesting is the Mountaineers' rank 354th out of 365 teams in luck. Per the site, the luck rating "is the deviation in winning percentage between a team’s actual record and their expected record using the correlated gaussian method. The luck factor has nothing to do with the rating calculation, but a team that is very lucky (positive numbers) will tend to be rated lower by my system than their record would suggest."

Current ranking: 56th

West Virginia has a relative rating of 13.1, which is the combination of a team's offensive and defensive rating, giving them their overall ranking. WVU's roster rating isn't far off, checking in at No. 59, meaning they're basically on par for preseason expectations.

Current ranking: 41st

The ESPN BPI is the highest among the four on the Mountaineers, and as I noted in a story yesterday, their matchup predictor has them going 11-7 in Big 12 play, which would give them an overall record of 20-11. That said, the BPI's projections are slightly different, showing an 18.5-12.5 record.

Current ranking: 93rd

Eight of WVU's nine wins are of the Quad 4 variety. Their other win is a Quad 3. In Quad 1 and 2 games, they are 0-3. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but even at 9-4, the Mountaineers are not in complete danger just yet, primarily because of the amount of Quad I opportunities they will have.

