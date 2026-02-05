West Virginia at Cincinnati Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-4) head over the border to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (11, 3-6) Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

West Virginia is coming off an unexpected loss to Baylor on Saturday that once again spotlighted the team’s offensive struggles. The Mountaineers endured back-to-back games with scoring droughts of seven minutes or longer and currently sit last in Big 12 Conference play in points per game (63.0). WVU also ranks near the bottom of the league in field-goal percentage (43.1%), checking in 14th overall. Despite those issues on the offensive end, the Mountaineers continue to rely on their defense, which remains among the conference’s best.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game, though he struggled in the loss to Baylor, finishing 1-for-13 from the field. Senior forward Brenen Lorient ranks second on the team at 10.9 ppg and shares the team lead in rebounding (5.1 rpg) with senior center Harlan Obioha. Senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff is close behind at 10.5 ppg, while senior guard Chance Moore rounds out the group of double-figure scorers, averaging 10.1 points per contest.

Cincinnati returns home after a 76-54 loss at Houston over the weekend. Like West Virginia, the Bearcats have struggled to find consistency on the offensive end, ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in most major statistical categories. Defensively, however, Cincinnati has been more competitive, placing in the top half of the league during conference play.

Senior forward Baba Miller leads the Bearcats with team highs of 13.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Day Day Thomas is second on the team in scoring at 11.0 ppg while also pacing Cincinnati in assists (3.7 apg). Sophomore center Moustapha Thiam adds 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Jizzle James completes the quartet of double-figure scorers at 10.1 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 14-12.

