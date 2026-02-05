Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

It's a big one tonight for Ross Hodge's West Virginia Mountaineers, who pay a visit to Cincinnati. It's not an opportunity for a signature win or even a Quad 1 victory for that matter, but it's one they must avoid losing if they want to keep their already-thin NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Here are my picks for this evening's game.

Spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

I do expect Cincinnati to win this game, believe it or not. I'll give my full explanation in our score prediction article, which will be published later this morning. I don't, however, expect Cincinnati to win this one going away. The main reason? Well, for one, the Bearcats are extremely inconsistent, which explains their 11-11 record. But more importantly, they don't have a well-oiled machine offensively. They've scored fewer than 70 points in four straight games and in six of their nine Big 12 Conference games. With the way WVU plays defense, they'll be within reach.

Over/Under: 127.5

Prediction: Under.

I get the sense we're in for another defensive slugfest, similar to the past two games for WVU, and much like the first contest between these two. The Mountaineers are one of the slowest-paced teams in all of college basketball, and Cincinnati ranks 283rd in effective field goal percentage (48.7%). That right there is the perfect recipe for an under, especially with it currently being over 125.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

