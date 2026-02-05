West Virginia Starting Five at Cincinnati

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-4) are on the road to square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-11, 3-6). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers are looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing home loss to Baylor and the Bearcats are looking to rebound following tough defeat at Houston.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 6.6 points, and a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and has a team-high 43 steals on the season. He produced against Arizona State with 12 points, marking the fifth of the season. The senior played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas with nine points. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.8 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. Huff bounced back with five three in the win against K-State after shooting 24.2% from behind the arc the previous four games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff has upped his production in league play, hitting double figures in six of the nine conference games. He’s recorded a season-high 23 points three times this season. He’s averaging 10.6 points and a career-best 4.7 rebounds per game. In Big 12 play, he’s shooting 43.5% from three.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha has been limited the last four games due to matchups, combing for 17 points and nine rebounds during that stretch. The senior produced a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in five of the last seven games, including leading the team with 19 points versus Baylor. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia at Cincinnati Preview & Game Thread

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Season Sweep Over Cincinnati? Matchup Predictor Doesn't Love West Virginia's Chances