West Virginia at Kansas State Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel west to Manhattan (KS) to wrap up the road schedule against Kansas State Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. Tip-off is for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia and Kansas State met earlier in the season in Morgantown (WV). The Mountaineers held off a scrappy Wildcats team 59-54. WVU senior guard Honor Huff led all scores with 17 points. Senior guard Treysen Eaglestaff went for 12 points and nine rebounds, and senior forward Brenen Lorient put in 10 points.

West Virginia captured its second ranked win of the season after knocking off BYU 79-71 on Saturday, keeping an NCAA bid alive. The Mountaineers have shot above their Big 12 average (43.5%) the last two games, shooting 46.1 % from the field, including 35.7% from three.

Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. Lorient averages 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, both ranking second on the team, and has been consistent for the Mountaineers, hitting double figures in 12 of his 15 Big 12 appearances. Senior Chance Moore has come off the bench to lead the team in rebounding at 5.5 rpg and rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures at 10.0 ppg.

Kansas State comes into the game on a three-game losing streak. K-State ended a six-game losing streak after defeating Baylor at home in mid-February. The Wildcats’ statistics reflect their reality, ranking at the bottom of conference nearly every major statistical category.

Junior guard PJ Haggerty is second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 23.3 ppg while averaging a team-best 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Nate Johnson averages 13.2 ppg, behind a team-high 44.4% from three-point range, 4.8 rpg, and leads the team with 4.8 assists per game, while guard David Castillo adds 10.8 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 16-13.

GAME THREAD