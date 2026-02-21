West Virginia at TCU Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 7-6) travels to Fort Worth (TX) to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-10, 6-7) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on NBCSN and stream on Peacock.

West Virginia aims to turn the page after a brutal home loss to Utah Wednesday night. The Mountaineers shot 30.4% from the field in the first half and trailed by 10 at the break. WVU trailed by as many as 15 in the second half before dwindling the Utah lead to two, but went scoreless for three minutes down the final stretch to fall by five, 61-56.

Honor Huff led the Mountaineers in scoring with 12 points. The senior guard averages a team-high 15.5 points per game. Senior forward Brenen Lorient has been steady hand for WVU and has reached double figures the last six games and averages 11.2 ppg on the season and leads the team in rebounding at 5.1 rebounds per game.

TCU has turned its season around after a 1-4 start in Big 12 Conference action. The Horned Frogs have gone 6-3 in their last nine league games and are two games removed from knocking off a top ten Iowa State team.

Four Horned Frogs average double figures. Sophomore forward David Punch averages team-highs 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per games. Junior forward Xavier Edmonds is second scoring (12.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). Senior guard Jayden Pierre averages 10.7 ppg and leads the team with 44 threes made, while sophomore Micah Robinson averages 10.4 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 19-8.

GAME THREAD