West Virginia Basketball Tip-Off Times and Television Designations Revealed

The Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics released the game times and television information for the 2026-27 men's basketball season on Tuesday.

West Virginia will have games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS, FOX, CBSSN, FS1, TNT/truTV/HBO Max, ESPN+, Peacock/NBCSN and B1G+.

Two of West Virginia’s three exhibition games will be available on streaming packages. The first exhibition game of the season will be on Big Ten plus (B1G+) while the third exhibition game at the Coliseum versus Wheeling will be available on ESPN+.

WVU Basketball schedule (All time eastern)

Oct. 18 @ Maryland (exhibition) 3:00 p.m., B1G+

Oct. 23 @ Glenville State (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 28 Wheeling (exhibition) 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 2 Niagara 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 6 Stetson 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 Mercer 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 17 Auburn (Players Era Tournament) 11:59 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 18 Kansas OR UNLV (Players Era Tournament) 7:30 / 10:30 p.m., ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU

Nov. 19 Houston, Rutgers, Florida OR Notre Dame 2:30 / 5:00 /8:30 / 11:00 p.m., (Players Era Tournament) ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU

Nov. 27 North Carolina (Charlotte, NC) 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 1 Mercyhurst 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 5 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m., FS1

Dec. 9 @ Pitt (PPG Paints Arena) 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 13 Coppin State 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 16 Northern Arizona 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 19 Wake Forest (in Greensboro, NC) 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 21 South Carolina State 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 2 @ Kansas 1:30 p.m., CBS

Jan. 5 Oklahoma State 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

Jan. 9 at Colorado 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 12 Kansas State 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Jan. 16 Cincinnati 12:00 p.m., NBCSN/Peacock

Jan. 20 @ Utah 9:00 p.m., NBCSN/Peacock

Jan. 23 @ BYU 2:00 p.m., Fox / FS1

Jan. 27 Arizona State 8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 30 Arizona 8:00 p.m., ESPN / ESPN2

Feb. 3 @UCF 9:00 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 6 Iowa State 12:45 p.m., CBS

Feb. 13 Texas Tech 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 16 UCF 7:00 p.m., TNT/TruTV / HBO Max

Feb. 20 @ Baylor 6:00/6:30 p.m., ESPN2 / ESPNU

Feb. 24 @ Cincinnati 6:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 27 Houston 12:00 p.m., CBS

Mar. 3 TCU 5:00 p.m., ESPN2

Mar 6 @ Iowa State 3:00 p.m., Fox