West Virginia Basketball Tip-Off Times and Television Designations Revealed
The Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics released the game times and television information for the 2026-27 men's basketball season on Tuesday.
West Virginia will have games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS, FOX, CBSSN, FS1, TNT/truTV/HBO Max, ESPN+, Peacock/NBCSN and B1G+.
Two of West Virginia’s three exhibition games will be available on streaming packages. The first exhibition game of the season will be on Big Ten plus (B1G+) while the third exhibition game at the Coliseum versus Wheeling will be available on ESPN+.
WVU Basketball schedule (All time eastern)
Oct. 18 @ Maryland (exhibition) 3:00 p.m., B1G+
Oct. 23 @ Glenville State (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 28 Wheeling (exhibition) 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 2 Niagara 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 6 Stetson 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 12 Mercer 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 17 Auburn (Players Era Tournament) 11:59 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 18 Kansas OR UNLV (Players Era Tournament) 7:30 / 10:30 p.m., ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU
Nov. 19 Houston, Rutgers, Florida OR Notre Dame 2:30 / 5:00 /8:30 / 11:00 p.m., (Players Era Tournament) ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU
Nov. 27 North Carolina (Charlotte, NC) 7:00 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 1 Mercyhurst 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 5 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m., FS1
Dec. 9 @ Pitt (PPG Paints Arena) 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 13 Coppin State 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 16 Northern Arizona 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 19 Wake Forest (in Greensboro, NC) 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 21 South Carolina State 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 2 @ Kansas 1:30 p.m., CBS
Jan. 5 Oklahoma State 6:00 p.m., CBSSN
Jan. 9 at Colorado 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 12 Kansas State 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Jan. 16 Cincinnati 12:00 p.m., NBCSN/Peacock
Jan. 20 @ Utah 9:00 p.m., NBCSN/Peacock
Jan. 23 @ BYU 2:00 p.m., Fox / FS1
Jan. 27 Arizona State 8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 30 Arizona 8:00 p.m., ESPN / ESPN2
Feb. 3 @UCF 9:00 p.m., ESPNU
Feb. 6 Iowa State 12:45 p.m., CBS
Feb. 13 Texas Tech 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 16 UCF 7:00 p.m., TNT/TruTV / HBO Max
Feb. 20 @ Baylor 6:00/6:30 p.m., ESPN2 / ESPNU
Feb. 24 @ Cincinnati 6:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 27 Houston 12:00 p.m., CBS
Mar. 3 TCU 5:00 p.m., ESPN2
Mar 6 @ Iowa State 3:00 p.m., Fox
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