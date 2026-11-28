Ross Hodge could not have been more pleased with how things went for his Mountaineers in Charlotte on Friday night, winning the game from start to finish, beating North Carolina in convincing fashion.

Here's what the second-year head coach had to say about the win.

Opening statement

“I mentioned it before the game, and I’ll mention it again…how thankful and appreciative we were to be able to be part of such a special night, honor Dick Vitale. Special event. First class all the way around. Was really thankful we got to represent our university and the state of West Virginia on this stage. I thought our guys’ attention to detail in what hurt us in some other games, particularly the fouling, the discipline to be physical, put people where we want them, force them into tough turnovers. They only shot three free throws tonight. We got to the line 18 times, turned them over 19 times.”

Seydou Traore

“His length, his physicality, and his ability to move…he’s learning to put the physical attributes now with the mental understanding of where we’re trying to send people. I thought our forwards have improved with their coverage calls.”

Pretty much everyone who saw the floor making an impact

“Javan (Buchanan) seven offensive rebounds, his physical (game), getting to the foul line — 11 and 8 in 22 minutes. Again, Miles (Sadler) didn’t shoot the three great but made the big one when they cut it to seven. No panic. I think this is where learning comes in. Been there before. Miles hits a three, Finley (Bizjack) hits a three, Javan hits a three, while we just had some incredible defensive possessions — late switches, stunts, closeouts. And Joson (Sanon) was great in the first half. I thought Brenen Lorient didn’t have a big stat production, but his presence, his voice, his leadership were incredible. Mo (Sylla) got us out to a good start in the second half. Again, we’re going to be a strength-in-numbers type of team. Martin (Somerville) hit the big shot; Seydou (Traore) had some monster offensive rebounds and probably the highlight of the night when he dunked on Sayon Keita.”

WVU fans in Charlotte

“We show up. A special night, man. A special night for our fan base. A special night for the state of West Virginia. And if you’re a college basketball fan, we’ve all heard Dick Vitale’s voice throughout, and to have him on the set in this crowd, in this environment, it was awesome.”

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