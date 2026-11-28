West Virginia picked up its 5th win on Friday night, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, the Tar Heels' backyard. It was an impressive wire-to-wire win for the Mountaineers, playing efficient basketball on both ends of the floor.

Our stock report following last night's game:

Stock Up: Bench scoring

Javan Buchanan has posted solid outings in back-to-back games, which is a great sign for Ross Hodge. In this one, he recorded 11 points and eight rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive end. He made a massive difference in the game and helped the Mountaineers settle things down when Carolina tried to chip away.

Joson Sanon returned to form with what I would consider his best performance as a Mountaineer. He finished the night with 11 points, hitting 3/4 attempts from three-point range, a couple of which were really deep. There were a couple of times when he was able to put the ball on the deck and get downhill — something we hadn't seen a whole lot of. If Sanon is able to do that consistently, it's going to make WVU much harder to defend. WVU's bench outscored Carolina's 25-16.

Stock Down: Amadou Seini

I don't want to be too hard on the young freshman because he's played really well in the early going, but last night was not a memorable outing for him. Seini was held scoreless, grabbed two rebounds, and was tagged for three fouls. Unlike every other game this season, he just couldn't make his impact felt. There were a couple of mental lapses on the defensive end that led to some points for UNC. Games like this happen every once in a while. He'll bounce back.

Stock Up: Team Defense

20 turnovers forced? Holy moly! North Carolina had done a pretty good job of taking care of the basketball coming into this one, but you could tell from the opening minutes of the game that West Virginia's on-ball pressure really bothered them. Not only were the Mountaineers connected defensively, passing off switches, rotating, and communicating, but they were aggressive. Any opportunity that had to try and poke away the ball, they went for it, and came up with it more often than not. Seven games in is a big enough sample size, especially given the opponents they've played, to say this could be a top-three defense in the Big 12.

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